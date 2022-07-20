Derry City captain Toal agrees three-year deal with Bolton Wanderers

BOLTON WANDERERS HAVE signed Derry City captain Eoin Toal on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The League One side ear-marked the Candystripes defender as one of their main targets this summer.

Armagh native Toal, 23, has spent the past six seasons at the Brandywell.

He made his final Derry appearance in last week’s Europa Conference League first qualifying round defeat to Riga.

“It’s been well documented how in-depth we are with our recruitment process and how we identity position specifics in players and if their attributes fit how we want them to play,” said the Wanderers’ boss Ian Evatt.

Eoin ticks all of those boxes. He’s a young player with a huge amount of experience – albeit in a different division; captain of a top-division team in Ireland, who has played European football and who has vast attributes we feel we can improve on.

“We know he’s got good versatility and as coaches we feel we can still improve him and he will get time to settle.

“There’s no pressure on him to hit the ground running. It’s really a bigger project for us but we’re delighted to get it done and we think we’ve got a good one.”

