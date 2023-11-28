Shelbourne appoint Eoin Wearen as King's successor

SHELBOURNE FC HAVE announced Eoin Wearen as Noel King’s successor at the helm of the Women’s Premier Division team.

𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗘𝗼𝗶𝗻 | 🔴



Shelbourne FC is delighted to announce the appointment of Eoin Wearen as women's first team manager.



🆕 | https://t.co/4sufSlwjcH pic.twitter.com/Z0eUwAYd39 — Shelbourne FC (@shelsfc) November 28, 2023

King departed in the wake of the FAI Cup final defeat to Athlone Town following three successful seasons as manager.

The former Ireland women’s and U21 boss ended the Reds’ five-year wait for silverware, delivering back-to-back league titles in 2021 and 2022 and cup glory in ’22.

Wearen now takes the top women’s job at Shels, having steered the U17s to a league and cup double amidst his involvement with the club’s Academy set-up since July 2023.

Advertisement

Tom Maher / INPHO King departed earlier this month. Tom Maher / INPHO / INPHO

The 31-year-old Dubliner holds a Uefa A coaching licence and is “an accomplished football player and highly regarded young and upcoming coach,” as per Shelbourne’s statement.

Wearen came through the underage ranks at West Ham, working with managers such as Gianfranco Zola and Sam Allardyce during his five years at the Premier League club. He represented Ireland at U17, U18 and U19 level, and had spells with Bohemians, Sligo Rovers, Limerick FC and Glenavon across the League of Ireland and Northern Ireland Football League.

He moved to the US to coach after his playing days, working in the Evolution SC Academy in Texas before he was appointed Liverpool FC International Academy head coach. He later took charge of the Chicago City Soccer Club’s USLW side – coming up against now-Shelbourne star Maggie Pierce — before returning to Ireland this summer.

Rory Kirk will act as Wearen’s assistant manager, another Uefa A license coach who has been head of Academy for Shels’ girls’ teams.

Donall Farmer / INPHO Wearen in action for Bohemians in 2016. Donall Farmer / INPHO / INPHO

“I am delighted to be appointed as the new first team manager at this fantastic football club and can’t wait to get going and begin preparations for next year,” Wearen said.

“We already have a brilliant core group at the club, which contains some of the top senior players and leaders in the country and also an exciting crop of talented young players who are at the beginning of their careers as we look to help them fulfil their full potential. We will look to play an expansive, attacking brand of football which will excite the supporters and compete on all fronts once again next season.”

“Eoin has a very clear and ambitious vision for this team and is perfectly poised to elevate the club’s women’s football program to new heights,” Barry Mocke, Shelbourne FC CEO, added.

“Eoin’s enthusiasm, experience, skill, and passion for the women’s game makes this a very exciting appointment for the club.”

Shelbourne finished second to Peamount United in the league in 2023.