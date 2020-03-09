This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EPCR will support any 'preventative measures' in relation to coronavirus

Leinster and Ulster are due to play Champions Cup quarter-finals on the first weekend of April.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 9 Mar 2020, 4:56 PM
1 hour ago 1,306 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5038925

EPCR, THE ORGANISING body of the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, has indicated that it will fully support any “preventative measures” in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The quarter-finals of the two European tournaments are currently scheduled to take place on the weekend of 3/4/5 April, with Irish provinces Leinster and Ulster involved in the Champions Cup knock-out ties.

While EPCR says it is “currently envisaged” that the fixtures will go ahead as scheduled, a  statement today essentially acknowledges that the matter may be out of the organisation’s hands due to the threat posed to public health by the coronavirus.

will-skelton-and-maro-itoje-with-jonathan-sexton Johnny Sexton's Leinster are due to face Saracens in Dublin on 4 April. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

EPCR underlined that it intends to complete all eight quarter-finals in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup as it continues to monitor the developing situation.

As things stand, Leinster are due to host Saracens at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 4 April, while Ulster are scheduled to take on Toulouse in France the following day.

Clermont host Racing 92 and Northampton travel to Exeter in the other two Champions Cup quarter-finals.

The hope is that those fixtures, and the Challenge Cup ties, will go ahead as planned but EPCR’s statement recognises that events could change over the coming weeks. 

“It is currently envisaged that the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup quarter-final matches will go ahead as scheduled on the weekend of 3/4/5 April,” reads EPCR’s statement.

“EPCR intends to complete all eight fixtures and will continue to monitor developments while liaising with the relevant league and union bodies, as well as governments and local authorities.

“EPCR is fully supportive of any preventative measures that might be required in the interests of overall public health in relation to Covid-19 and will respect instructions provided by authorities.”

Ireland were due to face France in Paris this weekend in round five of the Six Nations but that fixture has been postponed, along with England’s planned visit to Rome to take on Italy.

Ireland had already seen their round four clash with Italy in Dublin last weekend postponed, with both all three postponed Six Nations fixtures now expected to take place in October.

Meanwhile, Irish provinces Ulster, Munster, and Connacht have all seen Guinness Pro14 fixtures against Italian opposition postponed recently.

It remains to be seen just how extensive the disruption to the rugby schedule is in Ireland and aboard in the coming weeks and months as nations attempt to deal with the Covid-19 outbreak.

With the rugby calendar jam-packed, this is already a challenging time for the organising bodies of competitions as they look at potentially rescheduling fixtures.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie