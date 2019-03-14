This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 14 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Possible Heineken Cup semi-final venues for Irish provinces confirmed

The Aviva Stadium could be a host venue for the final four of the competition.

By Murray Kinsella Thursday 14 Mar 2019, 10:22 AM
25 minutes ago 1,618 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/4541185

EPCR HAS CONFIRMED the venues for the Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals on the weekend on 20 and 21 April, with Dublin’s Aviva Stadium among the possibilities.

The format for the semi-finals recognises the pool performances of the clubs, meaning the Irish provinces could face difficult away ties if they reach the final four of the competition.

Possible Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals – 20/21 April

Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Edinburgh Rugby – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)
Semi-final 1: if Saracens v Munster Rugby – Ricoh Arena (Coventry)
Semi-final 1: if Edinburgh Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – BT Murrayfield (Edinburgh)
Semi-final 1: if Munster Rugby v Glasgow Warriors – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Leinster Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena 
Semi-final 2: if Racing 92 v Ulster Rugby – Paris La Défense Arena
Semi-final 2: if Leinster Rugby v Toulouse – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)
Semi-final 2: if Ulster Rugby v Toulouse – Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

pjimage Munster and Leinster could host games at the Aviva. Source: Inpho

If top seeds Saracens beat Glasgow Warriors in their quarter-final at the end of this month and Munster overcome Edinburgh in Glasgow, then Johann van Graan’s men will travel to take on Saracens at Coventry’s 32,609-capacity Ricoh Arena in the semi-finals.

If Leinster beat Ulster in the quarter-finals and Racing 92 overcome Toulouse, then Leo Cullen’s side will take on Racing at the French club’s home stadium, the 32,000-seater Paris La Défense Arena, in the semi-finals.

If Ulster pull off an upset against Leinster in Dublin this month, they would also travel to Paris to face Racing in the semi-finals – again, if the Parisians beat Toulouse.

The fact that Racing could host a semi-final in their home stadium is a change to the previous status quo in the Champions Cup, whereby the home side only had home country advantage but could not use their own stadium.

“As a number of clubs now own or control premium venues which befit the status of a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final, EPCR will also consider the possibility of staging a semi-final at a home stadium of a qualified club,” said an EPCR statement last month.

There is the possibility that the Irish provinces could get home draws for the semi-finals, of course, all of which would take place at the Aviva Stadium.

If Munster beat Edinburgh and Glasgow shock Saracens, then the southern province would welcome Glasgow to the Aviva in April.

If Leinster beat Ulster and Toulouse overcome Racing in the quarter-finals, then Leinster would host Toulouse at the Aviva in the semi-finals.

If Ulster were to beat Leinster and Toulouse win against Racing, then it would be Ulster hosting Toulouse at the Aviva Stadium.

The Heineken Cup quarter-finals take place in three weekends’ time, on 30 and 31 March.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Connacht lock Dillane happy to be firmly back in Ireland's plans
    Six Nations considering whopping £500m offer from investors CVC
    England centre Tuilagi turns down Racing move to extend stay at Leicester
    CHELTENHAM
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    4 things to look out for on Day 3 of the Cheltenham Festival
    Donn McClean's Day 2 review: Wherever you start, you have to finish with Jamie Codd
    Johnny Ward's Day 2 verdict: British racing bosses doing their best to bring an end to the sport
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    Lionel Messi hails 'magical' Ronaldo
    'Liverpool are back where they belong'
    Uefa investigating Neymar's outburst following PSG's defeat to Man Utd
    IRELAND
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Byrne returns at out-half for Ireland U20 side bidding for Grand Slam glory
    Beirne set to start against Wales as O'Brien makes return for Ireland
    Ireland's front row options improve as Kilcoyne and Ryan drive on
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    Brilliant Liverpool beat Bayern to secure Champions League last-8 spot
    Rio Ferdinand: 'Nervous' Liverpool playing with the handbrake on
    Guardiola saw Man City 'scared' during 7-0 mauling

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie