This year's European Cup finals will no longer take place in Marseille

EPCR HAS CONFIRMED that the 2020 finals of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will no longer take place in Marseille, France.

EPCR says it is now working with its shareholder leagues and unions to secure an alternative venue or venues for the two finals, which are scheduled to be played on the weekend of 16/17/18 October.

The European deciders had been due to take place at the 67,000-capacity Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Stade Vélodrome in Marseille. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

However, a statement from EPCR says they and the local organising committee “have agreed that insufficient safeguards are currently in place during the public health crisis to stage two high-profile matches” which would have involved tens of thousands of fans traveling to the south of France.

Instead, Stade Vélodrome will host the 2021 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals on 21/22 May, with EPCR stating that tickets for this season’s finals will be valid for the 2021 weekend with no change to category or seating. Supporters can avail of a full refund if required.

That adjustment also means the European finals planned for Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London next year will instead be rescheduled for 2022.

EPCR is still working to finalise the exact dates for this season’s European quarter-finals and say exact dates, venues, kick-off times and TV coverage will be announced as soon as possible.

2020 EPCR dates:

Quarter-finals: weekend of 18/19/20 September

Semi-finals: weekend of 25/26/27 September

Challenge Cup final: Friday 16 October [venue TBC]

Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 17 October [venue TBC]

Start of 2020/21 season: weekend of 11/12/13 December

2019/20 Champions Cup quarter-final draw:

Clermont v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin

Toulouse v Ulster, Le Stadium

Exeter v Northampton, Sandy Park

Leinster v Saracens, Aviva Stadium.