All-Ireland winning Cork boss Fitzgerald steps down after four years in charge

The Nemo Rangers man announced the news after his side’s semi-final defeat to Dublin.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 6:13 PM
Ephie Fitzgerald (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Ephie Fitzgerald (file pic).
Ephie Fitzgerald (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

- Emma Duffy reports from Croke Park

CORK LADIES MANAGER Ephie Fitzgerald has stepped down after four years in charge.

The Nemo Rangers man announced the news after the Rebels’ six-point All-Ireland semi-final loss to Dublin at Croke Park this afternoon.

Fitzgerald succeeded Eamonn Ryan at the helm in January 2016, and steered Cork to their 11th All-Ireland title in 12 years in his first season in charge.

That September 2016 victory over Dublin resulted in an All-Ireland six in-a-row, but they have not reached the Holy Grail since.

In 2017, Mayo dumped the Rebels out of the championship at the semi-final stage and they fell short in last year’s showpiece as Mick Bohan’s Sky Blues triumphed on a scoreline of 3-11 to 1-12.

During Fitzgerald’s reign, he also delivered back-to-back Lidl Ladies National League Division 1 crowns in 2016 and 2017, and another this May.

He steered the Leesiders to Munster crowns in 2016, 2018 and 2019.

More to follow.

