This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Departing Cork boss: 'I'm certainly not happy with the officiating. The tackle needs to be defined'

Ephie Fitzgerald made his feelings known after the Rebels’ All-Ireland semi-final exit.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 9:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,797 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4781927
Ephie Fitzgerald stepped down after four years in charge.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Ephie Fitzgerald stepped down after four years in charge.
Ephie Fitzgerald stepped down after four years in charge.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

- Emma Duffy reports from Croke Park

AS HE STEPPED down from the Cork job after their All-Ireland SFC exit at the hands of Dublin, Ephie Fitzgerald made his feelings known about the officiating in today’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Cavan’s Maggie Farrelly was on the whistle in the clash which Dublin won by six points, and it was one which saw cards aplenty.

Cork had Ciara O’Sullivan and Eimear Meaney sent to the sin-bin in the second half, while three in-a-row chasing Dublin lost Niamh Collins for a 10-minute spell.

“I’m certainly not happy with the officiating,” Fitzgerald said. “Now, I can say this because I will be stepping down after this. I’ve four years done and I think it is time for a new voice.

“But Ciara O’Sullivan was sent off there. That’s the third time Maggie [Farrelly] has sent her off in three matches and she doesn’t know herself what she went for. Stuff like that.

The tackle needs to be defined, I think. That’s not taking from Dublin’s victory on the day. They did deserve it but I just do think that the tackle needs to be defined or the LGFA going forward are wasting their time.

“We don’t know what a tick is, we don’t know when they are being ticked, we don’t know if every foul is a tick or whatever. I don’t know.”

Captain Sinéad Aherne and substitute Caoimhe O’Connor hit the key goals for Dublin, while the Rebels had just three names in the scoresheet in Orla Finn, Doireann O’Sullivan and Eimear Scally. 

Of their 0-11 tally, 0-3 came from open play.

Fitzgerald stressed afterwards that he didn’t think his side were nervous, but says they definitely didn’t finish the game strong enough.

“We were in the game,” the Nemo Rangers clubman continued. “It was still a draw ten minutes into the second half so the two sendings-off probably interrupted the flow of our game maybe a little bit, I don’t know.

We certainly didn’t perform in the last 20 minuets when Dublin took over and they were very, very strong physically when they ran at us.

“We didn’t cope with that very well but having said that, Áine O’Sullivan had a chance that whistled past the post. Dublin went down then and got a goal. Small margins again. That would have put us two points up but we don’t have any complaints.

eimear-meaney-with-sinead-aherne Eimear Meaney was one of the Cork players sent to the sin-bin. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“Dublin are a fine team. They are physically very strong. I thought the game was a bit closer than the scoreline suggested but I am very happy with my girls. I couldn’t have asked for any more of them. They gave everything and that’s it.”

When asked if that O’Sullivan missed goal chance was a crucial moment, he added:

“Well, it was one of the key moments. Who is to say that Dublin wouldn’t have come back and scored. I’m not sure about that.

Doireann [O'Sullivan] had a chance early on and we had a two-on-one when she [Farrelly] blew for a free in the first-half when through on goal. But there you go. That’s life.

He admitted that the 10 minutes Mourneabbey defender Meaney spent in the sin-bin was massive in the end. Cork found hard to settle and cope with Dublin’s extra player coming at them. That was ultimately the difference.

And on the final, Fitzgerald acknowledges that Dublin are double All-Ireland champions and will be strong favourites. Galway have a lot of “pace and power,” however.

“Who knows? It will be an interesting final but you would have to say that Dublin will be strong favourites to win it,” he concluded.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie