Waterford on hunt for new boss after Ephie Fitzgerald exit

WATERFORD ARE ON the lookout for a new senior football manager after Ephie Fitzgerald opted against taking up the option for a third year in charge.

The former Cork Ladies football boss had been at the helm of the Déise since taking over from Shane Ronyane in late 2021.

While they acquitted themselves well in the Munster championship before eventually losing to Tipperary, Fitzgerald oversaw three successive defeats in their Tailteann Cup campaign.

“Waterford GAA wish to announce that Ephie Fitzgerald has informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided not to take up the option of a third year as Manager of the Waterford Senior Football Team,” a statement read.

“All in Waterford GAA wish to sincerely thank Ephie and all his backroom team for their tremendous work, commitment, and dedication to the Waterford Senior Football Team over the past two years and to the County Under 20 Team over the past twelve months.

“Waterford GAA would like to wish Ephie every success in his future endeavours. A process will now be put in place for the appointment of new Management Teams for Senior and Under 20 Football.”