Five Irish players nominated for European Rugby Player of Year

FIVE IRISH PLAYERS have been selected on the longlist for the 2022 EPCR European Player of the Year.

Leinster’s Caelan Doris, Jimmy O’Brien and Josh van der Flier, Ulster’s Michael Lowry and Munster’s Jack O’Donoghue have been nominated for the prize.

Stade Toulousain’s Antoine Dupont, who is the current holder of the EPCR European Player of the Year and World Rugby Player of the Year awards, is again in the running to capture one of the game’s most prestigious individual accolades.

The list will be reduced to five players in May, following the Heineken Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup semi-finals, by a combination of the public vote and the verdict of the judging panel.

Players who have not been included in the original long list, but who make a significant impact during the knock-out stages of both European competitions, may be considered for the shortlist.

The winner of the 2022 award will be announced following the Heineken Champions Cup final in Marseille on Saturday, 28 May.

2022 EPCR European Player of the Year nominees

Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Caelan Doris (Leinster)

Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Gael Fickou (Racing 92)

George Ford (Leicester Tigers)

Michael Lowry (Ulster)

Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster)

Jack O’Donoghue (Munster)

Damian Penaud (Clermont Auvergne)

Semi Radradra (Bristol Bears)

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Josh Van der Flier (Leinster)

Cameron Woki (Bordeaux)