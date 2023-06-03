Advertisement
Alamy Stock Photo Scenes at Epsom yesterday.
# Surrey
Nineteen arrested ahead of Epsom Derby day
Animal Rising has pledged to ‘cancel or severely delay’ the Epsom feature.
1 hour ago

NINETEEN PEOPLE HAVE been arrested in connection with plans to disrupt the Epsom Derby Festival on Saturday, Surrey Police said.

Officers said 11 people were arrested at addresses in Mitcham and Byfleet in the early hours of the morning following warrants based on intelligence received ahead of the festival.

Eight people were also arrested after a vehicle stopped in Burgh Heath at about 10.20am.

All were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance and remain in police custody.

Activists from the group Animal Rising had pledged to “cancel or severely delay” the Derby in the lead-up to the event.

Author
Press Association
