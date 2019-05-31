This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Brien denied Oaks glory as Anapurna sees off trainer's four-pronged challenge

Pink Dogwood was beaten into second place by Anapurna and Frankie Dettori.

By Racing Post Friday 31 May 2019, 5:44 PM
AIDAN O’BRIEN’S BID for his eighth Investec Oaks success at Epsom this afternoon came up short when his leading fancy among a four-pronged challenge, Pink Dogwood, was beaten into second place by Anapurna and Frankie Dettori with another O’Brien challenger Fleeting a fast-finishing third.

Investec Derby Festival 2019 - Ladies Day - Epsom Downs Racecourse Frankie Dettori (right) celebrates winning the Investec Oaks on Anapurna. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

The Ballydoyle trainer won his first three Oaks with sole representatives Shahtoush (1998), Imagine (2001) and Alexandrova (2006) while in recent years has run several fillies in the race.

Last year’s heroine Forever Together led home a first, third, fourth, fifth and eighth in the race for O’Brien while today, along with the second and third home, his Delphinia finished fifth and Peach Tree filled tenth place.

Dermot Weld’s sole challenger Tarnawa finished eleventh of the 14 runners behind the John Gosden-trained 8-1 winner Anapurna whose stablemate and favourite Mehdaayih came home in seventh place after meeting trouble in running.

O’Brien found little or no joy in today’s Epsom Coronation Cup either. His 10-3 shot Kew Gardens was beaten by 11-1 priced Defoe.

Roger Varian’s five-year-old raced to victory ahead of Kew Gardens and was equally untroubled by race favourite Lah Ti Dar (11-4) who finished sixth.

- Brian Fleming, for more visit the Racing Post

