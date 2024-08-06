No medals for Ireland as Château de Versailles proves tricky challenge for horse and riders

THE WORLD NUMBER one rider, lying scrunched on the ground next to a statuette of Phryge, the 2024 Olympic Games mascot, his horse comforted by the Swedish team in the corner.

Even Henrik von Eckermann and Lord Edward were no match for the Grégory Bodo-Santiago Varela Ullastres designed course in Château de Versailles on a stunningly hot morning, 20km from the centre of Paris.

Pastel hues were chosen for unusually skinny, dastardly deep and breathtakingly high obstacles to add beauty to the scene for the 20,000-strong crowd, but also difficulty for the 30 riders and horses in today’s equestrian jumping individual final.

“It’s a very tough track,” Ireland’s 22nd place rider Shane Sweetnam said after he came off the course.

“It walks very tough… Probably the biggest I’ve ever walked. Fifteen jumps, which I’ve never seen before.”

It was the first of those 15 jumping efforts – standing at 1.6m – that ruined the day for many of the pairs.

For those who did master those multi-coloured rails, the second teal gate of the fifth pass proved itself an even more deadly adversary.

And for riders who got complacent having almost completed a clean run, the LA 2028-adorned 15th obstacle was waiting to have the last laugh.

In the end, only three horses cleared the entire course and they shared the gold, silver and bronze spoils with their German, Swiss and Dutch riders (in that order).

Sweetnam and his Irish horse James Kann Cruz came undone – like many others – at 5b. Riding second to last after a clean and fast run yesterday, the 43-year-old Cork man was aware of the potential pitfalls.

“Being later you got to see where the tests were and definitely that first one that I had going into the corner that was causing problems and the combination as you went along was a big test especially towards the end of the track.

“5b was the first one I had, right into the corner and I just don’t know whether the horse was expecting it that early. It was definitely a tough course.”

Taking a different approach, teammate Daniel Coyle “stayed in his own world” as the 27 riders behind him after qualifiers took their turns.

Clearing the first and 5b didn’t then take on the same significance as it did to the onlookers.

The first half of the ride was calm and controlled, belying the 29-year-old’s debutante status.

Three clear rounds behind them, as well as 1 and 5b, the owners of the tricolours in the stands were starting to hope.

But the laws of averages come into play.

“You’re going to have a fence down sooner or later,” Coyle said, minutes after retiring his 14-year-old mare Legacy.

She had also lost a shoe, and some faith, he explained.

“At the top of the arena, just before the plank at the end, [I] lost the stirrup and [she lost] the shoe. And I just needed a moment to compose myself and tell her it was okay. But instead I came in the first distance and she had to backfill a triple bar and then lost a little bit of faith. And also, when that happens, we all stop riding and give up.”

The Derry man said it was “the right thing to do” to retire his horse at that point.

“There’s nothing more to prove and she lost a shoe,” he continued. “And we both weren’t on the same path at that point…. It was just the right thing to do at that moment.”

The equestrian community came into these Olympics answering questions about horse welfare following the withdrawal of dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin who had been exposed in a video of repeatedly whipping her horse during a coaching session.

Throughout the week of riding at Versailles, riders and their teams were keen to point out that their horses’ health were more important than medals.

Speaking after a disappointing team results, Cian O’Connor said once all the animals “come out happy, well and sound, that is a good day”.

“Most of these horses are treated like kings,” Sweetnam agreed today. “Spa, icing, plenty of room in the stalls, the stewards have been great here. In general, I haven’t seen one incident I thought wasn’t right.”

No medal for Ireland today, but two healthy beasts are returning home to ready themselves for the Dublin Horse Show.