Dublin: 2 °C Friday 17 January, 2020
Man Utd trigger two-year extension in Bailly's contract

The defender is set to remain at Manchester United until 2022.

By The42 Team Friday 17 Jan 2020, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,066 Views 4 Comments
Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United.
Eric Bailly in action for Manchester United.
Image: AAP/PA Images

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE triggered an extension clause in Eric Bailly’s contract to keep the defender at the club until the end of the 2021-22 season.

Bailly, who signed for United from Villarreal in 2016 for a reported £30 million fee, has made 50 Premier League appearances across three and a half injury-hit campaigns.

The centre-back is yet to appear at all for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season due to a knee injury, though he is nearing a comeback after featuring for United’s Under-23s on 10 January.

United have taken up the option to extend the 25-year-old’s deal, which had been set to expire at the end of the campaign.

While Bailly will be staying put, United have allowed Ashley Young – who has been replaced by Harry Maguire as the Red Devils’ captain – to leave the club for Serie A title-challengers Inter.

Sporting CP playmaker and Portugal international Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

The42 Team

