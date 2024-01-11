Eric Dier on brink of €4 million move to Bayern Munich

TOTTENHAM CENTRE BACK Eric Dier will undergo a medical in Germany on Thursday ahead of completing a €4 million move to Bayern Munich, the PA news agency understands.

Spurs have been willing to listen to offers for Dier since the summer and the defender has started only once under boss Ange Postecoglou this season.

Dier, who only had six months left on his current deal, will now leave England and embark on a new challenge alongside former team-mate Harry Kane at Munich.

Postecoglou made clear at the beginning of the campaign that Dier could leave Tottenham, but he remained following the summer transfer window and eventually made his first appearance in the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea in November.

He was handed a start in Spurs’ next fixture at Wolves, but has only made two substitute outings since and was absent from Friday’s 1-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup.

Postecoglou insisted it was down to a minor injury, but Bayern had already registered an interest in Dier by that point and they have now reached an agreement with Tottenham over his signing.

Dier has now arrived in Munich for a medical and will leave Spurs just short of a decade’s service in N17.

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed Dier’s imminent signing during his pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s home fixture with Hoffenheim.

“Things can always go wrong at the final moment. He’s in Munich and we’re trying to finalise the deal,” Tuchel told reporters.

“He’d be a good alternative for the squad. We’ll have to wait and see with everything else, but he’s in the city.

“Eric has become a specialist at centre-back. He can play either centre-back position and in a back three. He often used to play in midfield. We’ll see whether it happens or not.”

It continues a busy week for Tottenham with Timo Werner joining on loan on Tuesday and Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin expected to complete a move to the club on Thursday with Djed Spence heading in the other direction.