Eric Donovan to return to the ring in Belgium on Saturday week

Donovan lands a jab on Zelfa Barrett during his sole career defeat in August.

ERIC DONE WILL get the show back on the road — in a literal sense — when he travels to Belgium for his 14th professional fight on Saturday 5 December, and a first under new trainer Paschal Collins.

Donovan, who now fights out of Collins’ Celtic Warrior gym in Corduff, Dublin 15, will aim to rebound from his sole career defeat to date in a six-rounder ahead of a potentially career-defining 2021.

The 35-year-old Athy man produced what was, for the most part, a superb performance against the heavier and heavily favoured Englishman Zelfa Barrett at Matchroom’s Fight Camp in August, but was stopped by the hard-hitting Mancunian in the eighth round.

Still, Donovan’s display and his impact on fight week overall made quite the impression on promoter Eddie Hearn, who remains interested in bringing ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ back to the UK for a fight with a leading British opponent down at his natural weight.

Donovan, though, will first face an as-of-yet undetermined opponent in Belgium in a bid to put another tick in his win column. The fight card, including Donovan’s six-rounder, are scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook.

Former Irish amateur standout Donovan is also currently pencilled in to fight at Belfast’s Stormount Hotel on 13 March 2021 on a show run by his manager-promoter, Mark Dunlop.