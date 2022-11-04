Eric Donovan announces his retirement from boxing

EUROPEAN TITLE HOLDER Eric Donovan has announced his retirement from boxing.

The Kildare native revealed his decision in a statement released this evening.

Donovan’s last fight in late September culminated in a thrilling EU featherweight title victory over Frenchman Khalil El Hadri at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.

Happy and content to announce my retirement from boxing. Thanks for all the incredible support, it was some journey. ❤️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/pGMaO0R4Qx — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) November 4, 2022

“After a lot of consideration and discussion with my family and team, I have decided to hang up the gloves. Some of the best experiences and memories of my life have come from boxing,” said Donovan in this evening’s statement.

“Now after 30 years in the game, I am finally content with my achievements in the ring.

“Thanks to St Michael’s Boxing Club Athy and all the coaches and boxers who represented the club and helped me out over the years, especially Dom O’Rourke, who was a great coach/mentor and never gave up on me.

“My professional career was one of redemption, with the EU European Title being my crowning moment and a night I’ll never forget. So many people helped me along the way, coaches, cut-men, sparring partners, professional support personnel, sponsors and all my supporters.”

Donovan continued by paying tribute to other figures who had supported him.

“Whether it was for one fight or for several, I will be forever grateful for your support and could not have done it without your help.

“I will personally thank each and every one of you over the next couple days/weeks, but a special mention goes to Mark Dunlop, Packie Collins, Kenneth Egan and Leonard Gunning. They put in the hard yards with me and I am very thankful for their time and contribution over my professional career.

“My wife, Laura and kids, Jack, Troy & Saoirse are my motivation and inspiration. My wife has been an absolute source of strength, who kept me going during difficult times when I felt like giving up. I’m looking forward to spending more quality time with them.

“The higher you build your barriers, the taller I become. Something inside so strong.

“Looking forward to the next chapters.

“Lilywhite Lightning.”