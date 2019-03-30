This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 31 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's back. There's a changing of the guard. Professional boxing is back in Ireland'

Eric ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ Donovan became the new Irish featherweight champion live on TV this evening.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Saturday 30 Mar 2019, 11:55 PM
46 minutes ago 1,220 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4569433
Eric Donovan celebrates stopping Stephen McAfee in the fourth round.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Eric Donovan celebrates stopping Stephen McAfee in the fourth round.
Eric Donovan celebrates stopping Stephen McAfee in the fourth round.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

ERIC ‘LILYWHITE LIGHTNING’ Donovan became the Irish featherweight champion in the National Stadium tonight, beating Dubliner Stephen McAfee in the fourth round.

After headlining his first TV fight card, Donovan thanked his fans as Gaeilge from the ring, after TG4 broadcast the fight around the country.

Speaking to The42 afterwards, Donovan says he’d love to bring professional boxing back to his home county of Kildare, but will take the steps as they come as he goes in search of a European belt.

Source: The42.ie/YouTube

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    Relieved Cullen delighted with how Leinster adapted to 'cup rugby'
    'You've got to guarantee the ball goes down': O'Driscoll says Stockdale error was unforgivable
    'He's disappointed, but that's not the reason we lost the game'
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Seamus Coleman nabs an assist to help Everton sink disjointed West Ham
    Robbie Keane rolls back the years with cheeky finish at Spurs' new stadium
    Dazzling Messi free-kicks caps Barcelona win in Catalan derby as Espanyol crumble
    LEINSTER
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Champions Cup quarter-final
    'We're not short on guts': Ulster ready and willing to drag Leinster into a battle
    'I feel a much bigger part of this team': Cooney taking aim at Leinster
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    Huddersfield Town become the second team ever to be relegated from the Premier League by March
    As it happened: Manchester United vs Watford, Premier League
    Aguero and Silva help Manchester City reclaim top spot as Liverpool prepare to face Spurs

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie