'It's back. There's a changing of the guard. Professional boxing is back in Ireland'

ERIC ‘LILYWHITE LIGHTNING’ Donovan became the Irish featherweight champion in the National Stadium tonight, beating Dubliner Stephen McAfee in the fourth round.

After headlining his first TV fight card, Donovan thanked his fans as Gaeilge from the ring, after TG4 broadcast the fight around the country.

Speaking to The42 afterwards, Donovan says he’d love to bring professional boxing back to his home county of Kildare, but will take the steps as they come as he goes in search of a European belt.