Friday 14 August, 2020
Eric Donovan carried out on his shield in eighth-round stoppage

Athy native suffers his pro defeat against Manchester’s Zelfa Barrett.

By The42 Team Friday 14 Aug 2020, 10:23 PM
Donovan: stopped in the eighth.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO
Donovan: stopped in the eighth.
Donovan: stopped in the eighth.
Image: Matchroom Boxing/Mark Robinson/INPHO

ERIC DONOVAN LOST his unbeaten professional record but gained plenty of admirers as he suffered an eighth-round stoppage against Zelfa Barrett.

Stepping up to super-featherweight for the first time, Donovan had his fancied opponent under serious pressure and led on the cards through six rounds of tonight’s clash at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Square Garden.

But Barrett dropped Donovan twice in a punishing seventh round that left the gutsy Irishman needing the bell and turned the fight on its head.

When Barrett sent Donovan to the canvas with another thunderous left hook, referee Howard Foster stepped in to wave off the fight after 1:35 of the eighth round.

Barrett improves his career record to 24-1 (15 KOs) as well as claiming the vacant IBF Intercontinental super-featherweight title, while Donovan drops to 12-1 (7 KOs).

