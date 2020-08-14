Eric Donovan carried out on his shield in eighth-round stoppage

ERIC DONOVAN LOST his unbeaten professional record but gained plenty of admirers as he suffered an eighth-round stoppage against Zelfa Barrett.

Stepping up to super-featherweight for the first time, Donovan had his fancied opponent under serious pressure and led on the cards through six rounds of tonight’s clash at Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Square Garden.

But Barrett dropped Donovan twice in a punishing seventh round that left the gutsy Irishman needing the bell and turned the fight on its head.

When Barrett sent Donovan to the canvas with another thunderous left hook, referee Howard Foster stepped in to wave off the fight after 1:35 of the eighth round.

Barrett improves his career record to 24-1 (15 KOs) as well as claiming the vacant IBF Intercontinental super-featherweight title, while Donovan drops to 12-1 (7 KOs).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!