Big weekend for Kildare's Donovan as stunning win in Glasgow brings European title shot closer

KILDARE FEATHERWEIGHT ERIC Donovan went 11-0 in the professional ranks last night with a stunning performance as he saw off Jose Aguilar in Glasgow.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ came out on top against the Nicaraguan (16-70-5), making it a weekend double having coached Tyrone teen star Jude Gallagher to victory in Friday’s flyweight national title decider.

Donovan had a big name in his own corner at the city’s Crown Plaza Hotel last night — Irish Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Egan, who was left stranded in Dublin Airport after an Aer Lingus mix-up but made it to the Scottish capital in time — as he moved onward.

Last night came as 34-year-old Donovan’s latest professional bout on the road to a prized European title shot.

“I feel I need somebody to get me a break,” as the Irish champion told The42 ahead of the fight. “I feel like I’m ready. I’m in the best shape now physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally. I’d hate to think that it won’t work out. That would be awful.

“All I want is a shot.”

Next up for the Athy man is Spain’s Christian Montilla on 1 February in Belfast.

Thank you to all for the well wishes & support. Honest to God I am wrecked, absolutely shattered. Anyway, mission complete 11-0 we move onwards!



Fair play to @kenegan30 determined to get here to be in my corner & made it, top man.



To all the fans and sponsors thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/0MD8yrUV9s — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@eric_donovan60) November 23, 2019

With Jude Gallagher of Two Castles and his father, John. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Well done @eric_donovan60 11-0, he keeps on going, chasing that big chance. What a man 👏 #LilywhiteLightning ⚡️🥊 pic.twitter.com/XdAMZyNPwn — Laura Cusack (@lauralfc) November 23, 2019

