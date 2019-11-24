This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Big weekend for Kildare's Donovan as stunning win in Glasgow brings European title shot closer

The Irish champion went 11-0 last night after coaching Tyrone teen sensation Jude Gallagher to a national title on Friday.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 9:33 AM
1 hour ago 988 Views 1 Comment
Another win: Eric Donovan.
Another win: Eric Donovan.
KILDARE FEATHERWEIGHT ERIC Donovan went 11-0 in the professional ranks last night with a stunning performance as he saw off Jose Aguilar in Glasgow.

‘Lilywhite Lightning’ came out on top against the Nicaraguan (16-70-5), making it a weekend double having coached Tyrone teen star Jude Gallagher to victory in Friday’s flyweight national title decider.

Donovan had a big name in his own corner at the city’s Crown Plaza Hotel last night — Irish Olympic silver medalist Kenneth Egan, who was left stranded in Dublin Airport after an Aer Lingus mix-up but made it to the Scottish capital in time — as he moved onward.

Last night came as 34-year-old Donovan’s latest professional bout on the road to a prized European title shot.

“I feel I need somebody to get me a break,” as the Irish champion told The42 ahead of the fight. “I feel like I’m ready. I’m in the best shape now physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally. I’d hate to think that it won’t work out. That would be awful.

“All I want is a shot.”

Next up for the Athy man is Spain’s Christian Montilla on 1 February in Belfast.

jude-gallagher-celebrates-winning-with-eric-donovan-and-john-gallagher With Jude Gallagher of Two Castles and his father, John. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Emma Duffy
