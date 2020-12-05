Kildare's Eric O'Donovan bounces back in Belgium with impressive win

ERIC O’DONOVAN GOT the job done in Belgium tonight, securing a points win over Rafael Castillo, to get his career back on track.

O’Donovan lost his unbeaten professional record in August – when he was defeated by a technical knockout by Britain’s Zelfa Barrett in Essex. Despite the defeat, O’Donovan won favour with Eddie Hearn, who spoke of his admiration for the Kildare man’s bravery.

The 35-year-old former European amateur silver medalist remained positive about fighting back. Tonight he proved it, beating the Nicaraguan by a unanimous decision.

O’Donovan tweeted: “We came for the win and we got it. Job done, we finish 2020 the way we started it… winning!! I’m really excited about 2021 and what my team have in store for me. Now, I’m looking forward to spending Christmas with my family. The support I receive is incredible, thank you!”

O’Donovan now has a 13-1 pro record.