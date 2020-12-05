BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 0°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Advertisement

Kildare's Eric O'Donovan bounces back in Belgium with impressive win

The 35-year-old won a points victory against journeyman Rafael Castillo

By The42 Team Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 10:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,327 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5290165
O'Donovan won in Belgium tonight.
Image: Cathal Noonan
O'Donovan won in Belgium tonight.
O'Donovan won in Belgium tonight.
Image: Cathal Noonan

ERIC O’DONOVAN GOT the job done in Belgium tonight, securing a points win over Rafael Castillo, to get his career back on track.

O’Donovan lost his unbeaten professional record in August – when he was defeated by a technical knockout by Britain’s Zelfa Barrett in Essex. Despite the defeat, O’Donovan won favour with Eddie Hearn, who spoke of his admiration for the Kildare man’s bravery.

The 35-year-old former European amateur silver medalist remained positive about fighting back. Tonight he proved it, beating the Nicaraguan by a unanimous decision.

O’Donovan tweeted: “We came for the win and we got it. Job done, we finish 2020 the way we started it… winning!! I’m really excited about 2021 and what my team have in store for me. Now, I’m looking forward to spending Christmas with my family. The support I receive is incredible, thank you!”

O’Donovan now has a 13-1 pro record.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie