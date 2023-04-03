Eric O'Sullivan extends contract with Ulster

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL ERIC O’Sullivan is one of three Ulster players who have had their contracts extended by the province.

Ulster announced today that O’Sullivan, Greg Jones and Shea O’Brien have signed-on with the side ahead of the 2023-24 season.

O’Sullivan, 27, recently hit his 100-cap milestone for the province against Glasgow Warriors. The prop has made one appearance of the Ireland senior team, against Scotland in the 2020 Autumn Nations Series.

Advertisement

Since arriving in Belfast in 2017, the Dublin-born player has gone onto be a significant part of Ulster’s front row. His latest contract extension will see him remain at Kingspan Stadium until at least July 2024.

“This is a really exciting time to be a part of this team, and I’m delighted to commit to the club for another year,” O’Sullivan said.

Jones, who made his debut for the province in 2017, will also line-out for the Ulster men for at least another year. The 27-year-old will add depth to Dan McFarland’s forward options in the back row.

O’Brien, 23, sees his performance under a development contract rewarded with a new two-year senior deal.

Coming through the club game, the Newry man first came to the attention of Ulster Rugby playing for City of Armagh RFC where he won the Bank of Ireland Senior Cup in March 2020 in a standout performance.

At the weekend, O’Brien was responsible for two tries in a home win which sees City of Armagh promoted to the top division of the All Ireland League next season.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “It’s great to have Greg and Eric sign on again. Both have contributed a huge amount in their time here and continue to develop year on year.

“Shea is a player with promise who has gained a lot through his experience in the province’s club game, and during his time as a development prospect. I look forward to him continuing that journey with Ulster in the coming years.”