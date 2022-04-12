Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Advertisement

Erik ten Hag reportedly reaches agreement to become Manchester United boss

Ten Hag, 52, has been in charge at Dutch giants Ajax since December 2017.

By Press Association Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 8:13 PM
49 minutes ago 1,966 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5737249
Erik ten Hag.
Image: PA
Erik ten Hag.
Erik ten Hag.
Image: PA

ERIK TEN HAG has taken a major stride towards becoming the next Manchester United manager after reaching an agreement in principle with the club, according to reports.

Ten Hag, 52, has been in charge at Dutch giants Ajax since December 2017 but he has been repeatedly linked with the United hot seat this summer, with Ralf Rangnick set to move into a consultancy role.

Paris St Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino was also on United’s wishlist but the Athletic has reported Ten Hag has verbally agreed to take over from interim boss Rangnick at the end of the season.

However, the PA news agency understands that while United’s search for a new manager is at an advanced stage, no agreement has been reached with any candidate and the process remains ongoing.

Rangnick agreed to take interim charge of United last November following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club face missing out on the Champions League next season as they sit three spots and six points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham in the Premier League with seven games of the campaign remaining.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But that seems to have been no obstacle in attracting another standout European coach, with Ten Hag winning the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup twice while he led Ajax to the 2019 Champions League semi-finals.

Ajax are on course for another domestic double – they are four points clear of second-placed PSV Eindhoven and will take on their rivals in the final of the Dutch Cup this weekend.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie