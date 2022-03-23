Erik ten Hag interviewed for Manchester United manager job, reports say

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE drawn up a four-person shortlist to become their new manager. It is understood – according to reports in the Daily Mail – that they have already interviewed the Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag, who has won two Dutch titles since his appointment at the tail end of 2017, is under contract until 2023, meaning United would have to pay a fee of around €4.5 million in compensation to get the Dutchman on board.

He is among four candidates for the job. PSG boss, Mauricio Pochettino, former Barcelona supremo, Luis Enrique, and Seville’s Julen Lopetegui are the others on the wishlist.

Ten Hag appears to be the frontrunner, not just because he has Ralf Rangnick’s blessing, also because of a formidable CV.

Advertisement

Ten Hag began his coaching career with Go Ahead Eagles who he led to promotion. Next came Bayern Munich’s second team, then FC Utrecht who he guided into the Europa League.

At Ajax, he won two titles and also brought the club to the semi-finals of the 2019 Champions League where they suffered a meltdown against Spurs. He has also won two Dutch Cups.