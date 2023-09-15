Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Alamy Stock Photo Man United manager Erik Ten Hag.
# root and branch
Ten Hag says he inherited 'no-good culture' at Man United but gives no further update on Sancho
‘It is never someone makes one mistake — it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines.’
1.2k
7
1 hour ago

ERIK TEN HAG says he inherited a bad culture at Old Trafford as he refused to offer more details on Jadon Sancho’s future at the club on Friday.

Sancho has been ordered to train away from his teammates after taking to social media to complain he has been made “a scapegoat” under Ten Hag, who dropped the winger for a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal earlier this month due to poor performances in training.

United are also without another wide forward in Antony for Saturday’s visit of Brighton after he was given a leave of absence to fight allegations of domestic abuse.

Ten Hag has earned the reputation of a strict disciplinarian during his time at United after also leaving out Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford last season for breaches of team discipline.

But the Dutch boss said he had been brought to the club to change its culture.

“Strict lines is what the club asked me [to bring], because there was a no-good culture before last season. I had to set good standards,” said Ten Hag.

“It is never someone makes one mistake — it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines. There is a structure to cross lines, staff or players, so you have to be strong.”

Injuries have compounded those absences for Ten Hag with Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Mason Mount still sidelined.

But centre-backs Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof are fit despite being forced off through injury and illness respectively against Arsenal.

Sofyan Amrabat could also make his United debut against Brighton despite pulling out of the Morocco squad during the international break.

– © AFP 2023

Author
AFP
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     