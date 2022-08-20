Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 20 August 2022
Advertisement

Erik ten Hag has had a tougher start in England than I did – Jurgen Klopp

The Manchester United manager, whose side face Liverpool on Monday, has lost both of his opening two Premier League games.

By Press Association Saturday 20 Aug 2022, 12:42 PM
39 minutes ago 700 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5845126
Erik ten Hag (right) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Erik ten Hag (right) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Erik ten Hag (right) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp accepts he had an easier introduction into the Premier League than Manchester United counterpart Erik ten Hag.

United’s new boss has lost his first two matches and now faces their arch-rivals at Old Trafford on Monday.

Klopp was reluctant to comment on the difficulties the Dutchman has had but said in comparison to his own early days Ten Hag has had it tougher.

“I think for me it was easier because I didn’t come for the start of the season, we didn’t have a transfer window,” he said.

“In England, people tend to say then, ‘Yeah, it’s not his team.’ So whatever I did, you would have said, ‘It’s not his team.’

“I actually thought after one day, it’s my team, so I felt really responsible for all the performances from the first game. But it’s easier.

“And now, I don’t think you can really compare it, different times. My arrival is probably seven years ago – it’s a long time in football, a lot of things changed since then.

“But it’s not easy, definitely not, especially when you have to ‘rebuild’, or however they see it, but change a lot of things (in a) team. That’s not easy.”

Ten Hag has struggled to introduce the high-tempo press he wants his team to play and while they beat Liverpool 4-0 in a pre-season friendly — a match in which Klopp used three separate teams over 90 minutes — two defeats from their first two Premier League matches have shown how difficult it will be to change things.

“It’s obvious what he wants to do, he wants to build up from the back,” added Klopp, who had to do a similar job in terms of tactics when he arrived in 2015.

“We played them in the pre-season obviously. There, you could see and feel the high-press idea and these kinds of things.

 “We were, for sure, not ready for that game in the pre-season. We made some mistakes but they used them really well.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“The individual quality of United up front is ridiculous. I heard (Anthony) Martial can play probably: he played against us obviously a really good game, so another boy with technique and speed.

“(They have) football quality in midfield, whoever lines up he will have (Christian) Eriksen, (Bruno) Fernandes, Donny van de Beek, Fred and (Scott) McTominay.

“There’s real quality there and then it’s just about how we deal with that. I saw their two games and now we have to try to figure out if he (Ten Hag) will change and what he will change.

“We go from there. If we have no idea then we just have to learn it in the game.” 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie