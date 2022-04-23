Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ten Hag has 'no opinion' on Manchester United slump

The incoming United boss says he is fully focused on Ajax.

By AFP Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 11:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,599 Views 1 Comment
Erik ten Hag: 'My head and my energy is for Ajax.'
Image: Peter Dejong
Image: Peter Dejong

ERIK TEN HAG said Saturday his “head and energy is for Ajax” and refused to comment on the latest defeat for Manchester United, the English giants he will coach next season.

Ten Hag saw his Ajax team take a step closer to the Dutch league title with a late 1-0 win against NEC just hours after United had slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in the Premier League.

“I don’t have any opinion about Man United’s results because I show respect for people who are at Man United, and I am responsible for Ajax and that is what I comment on,” the 52-year-old ten Hag told Sky Sports.

“I always keep focused on the job I have to do, it doesn’t matter what’s around me.”

However, he did admit that he has considered some of the challenges that will face him next season in England.

“You always spend time on the future, but my head and my energy is for Ajax,” he added.

United’s defeat at Arsenal followed their 4-0 loss at Liverpool in midweek.

– © AFP 2022

About the author
AFP

