Erik ten Hag confirmed as Manchester United's new manager

The Dutchman is set to start at Old Trafford in June.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 11:23 AM
1 hour ago 16,557 Views 35 Comments
Ten Hag has been appointed United's boss.
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced Erik ten Hag as their new manager, subject to visa requirements. The Dutchman has been handed a three year-contract, with the option to extend for a further year.

Ten Hag will leave Ajax in June to become the fifth permanent manager at Old Trafford since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013. He starts work in June with interim boss Ralf Rangnick staying in charge for the remainder of this season.

Without a permanent boss since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the Old Trafford giants initially worked under caretaker Michael Carrick before Ralf Rangnick took over on an interim basis for the rest of the campaign.

United have been interviewing with a view to appointing their new permanent manager before the summer to aid their much-needed rebuild, with Ten Hag chosen as the man to lead the club forward.

The impressive Ajax boss is looking to wrap up a third Eredivisie title before moving to Old Trafford on a three-year deal, which includes the option of a further year.

Ten Hag said: “It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

A club statement read: “John Murtough, Football Director, said: “During the past four years at Ajax, Erik has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in Europe, renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking football and commitment to youth.

“In our conversations with Erik leading up to this appointment, we were deeply impressed with his long-term vision for returning Manchester United to the level we want to be competing at, and his drive and determination to achieve that. 

“We wish Erik the best of luck as he focuses on achieving a successful end to the season at Ajax and look forward to welcoming him to Manchester United this summer.” 

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
