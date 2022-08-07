Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 22°C Sunday 7 August 2022
Advertisement

United boss Erik ten Hag puts ‘unnecessary’ defeat down to lack of self-belief

Brighton claimed their first-ever victory at Old Trafford thanks to a first-half brace from Pascal Gross.

By Press Association Sunday 7 Aug 2022, 6:58 PM
21 minutes ago 1,218 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5835634
Erik ten Hag on the line this afternoon.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Erik ten Hag on the line this afternoon.
Erik ten Hag on the line this afternoon.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER Erik ten Hag insists the 2-1 home defeat to Brighton was “unnecessary” and he put it down to a lack of self-belief.

United found themselves two goals down inside 39 minutes after twice being exposed on the counter-attack which allowed Pascal Gross to score on both occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 53rd minute but could not help change the result as, despite Alex Mac Allister’s own goal midway through the second half, the Seagulls held on for their first win at Old Trafford.

“It was unnecessary to lose this game,” said the Dutchman.

“I think it was a good start and then after (the first goal) we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief and we made mistakes and the opponent punished us.

“But I think it is a good opponent, they have worked long together and when you make mistakes you get punished for that against such teams.”

Asked what positives he could take from the game, Ten Hag added: “The second half, dealing with the setback.

“We dropped down in belief in the first half and that cannot happen, you always have to believe in yourself and stick together as a team.

“We came back in the second half and we had to believe on the pitch and that was good see.

“They have to deal with those setbacks and give themselves belief because they are really good players.

“When you are a well-constructed team you will play well and that is what we saw second half.”

Ten Hag defended his decision to leave Ronaldo, who played just 45 minutes of pre-season, on the bench and play summer signing Christian Eriksen as a false nine.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

“If he was available, a striker, I would have played him,” he said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was maybe for 10 days in team training and that is too short for 90 minutes so that is the reason we didn’t start him.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter was delighted with his players’ display but had particular praise for former United striker Danny Welbeck who was a threat all afternoon.

“I thought he was amazing. He is really enjoying his football,” he said.

“He has had his best pre-season since we’ve been working together. You could see the danger he poses to players at this level. It was fantastic.

“What impressed me about the team was there was a lot of responsibility out on the pitch.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie