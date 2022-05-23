Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 23 May 2022
Advertisement

Excited Erik ten Hag sees ‘huge potential’ at Manchester United

The Dutchman addressed the media for the first time as United boss on Monday.

By Press Association Monday 23 May 2022, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,408 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/5771506
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.
New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

ERIK TEN HAG has spoken of his excitement after taking charge at Manchester United, who he sees as having “huge potential”.

The Dutchman on Monday conducted his first press conference since being named as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor last month.

The former Ajax boss comes in after United, with Ralf Rangnick in interim charge, finished sixth in the Premier League table.

Ten Hag opened the press conference at Old Trafford by saying he was “really excited to be here” and stressing “I want to achieve success”.

He added: “The confidence is that I have a good feeling with the people around, I have a good feeling from the meetings.

“We have a plan and now it’s about to get the plan done, to co-operate, to be consistent in our plan.”

Ten Hag said “the plan is huge and we only have a short time”.

And when asked about the number of new players the club might need, he said: “I’m still in the process of analysing, to set conclusions.

“I’m looking forward to working with these players. The season before, this squad was second in the league, so there is huge potential. I think if we improve, if we work with them, I think we can get out more than what was the result from this season.”

Then asked about how long it would take for United to realistically challenge for the title again, Ten Hag said: “What we are thinking about is this is a project.

“I know it takes time, but I also know that in this club, and I have the experience with other clubs like Ajax and Bayern Munich, at the top there’s never time.

“But we want to win, we want every game, so we go from game to game and then we will see.”

Ten Hag said he did “not see it as a risk” for his reputation to take on the job, adding: “I think this club has a great history, and now lets make a future.

“I’m really excited to do that with the people around who are in the club, we bring some new people in, in the staff, we will analyse the squad, and we will go from day to day and work hard, 100% committed and then I’m sure we will get success.”

Ten Hag also confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo was part of his plans, saying: “Of course.”

And when asked what he felt the Portuguese forward could bring going into next season, he simply said: “Goals!”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Earlier on Monday, United had announced the appointments of Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as Ten Hag’s assistant coaches.

Former England, Middlesbrough and Newcastle manager McClaren returns to Old Trafford having previously been assistant to Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001.

It is a reunion with Ten Hag, who was his number two when he was in charge at Dutch side Twente.

Van der Gaag, a former Motherwell defender, has spent the last year as Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax.

All three men were in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday as United concluded their season with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie