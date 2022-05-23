Man United announce McClaren and Van der Gaag as Ten Hag's assistant coaches

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE appointed Steve McClaren and Mitchell van der Gaag as new boss Erik ten Hag’s assistant coaches.

Former England, Middlesbrough and Newcastle manager McClaren returns to Old Trafford having previously been assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at United from 1999 to 2001.

It is a reunion with Ten Hag, who was his number two when he was in charge at Dutch side Twente.

Van Der Gaag, a former Motherwell defender, has spent the last year as Ten Hag’s assistant at Ajax.

All three men were in attendance at Selhurst Park on Sunday as United concluded their season with a 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace.

The news on Monday came ahead of Ten Hag holding his first press conference since being confirmed as United manager last month. He is scheduled to face the media at midday.

“I really look forward to doing this job, at this club with massive history, and we want to restore it where it belongs,” said Ten Hag, in his first interview published by the club’s website this morning.

“First of all, we want to make the fans proud. Second, of course we are in this moment, the current situation is obviously not that good. It’s a big challenge.

“I want to build and construct a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results. Also we are playing in the Theatre of Dreams.

We want to entertain. But in the end, the intention is to play fantastic football. If we can’t play fantastic football, we still have to win.”

Ten Hag confirmed pre-season will begin on 27 June as he looks to shape United’s squad in his image.

“(We must) accept the current situation but also know one year ago, this club, this team was second in the Premier League,” he added. “There’s potential and now it’s up to us to get that out.

“It’s a process, it will take time, but I’m convinced we will come to that point where we get success.”

