Ten Hag: 'It is a journey, it is a project and now we have to deal with some setbacks'

ERIK TEN HAG has not ruled out using the transfer market to strengthen his squad as injuries and illness continue to hit Manchester United hard.

The number of absentees reached double figures for Monday’s 2-0 FA Cup win away to League Two Wigan, with Christian Eriksen out due to illness and Antony injured.

Although Ten Hag is optimistic a number of players could return in time for Sunday’s Premier League match at home to Tottenham, a United bench made up almost entirely of youngsters at the DW Stadium pointed to the stretched resources.

“We consider everything,” Ten Hag said when asked about the January window.

“So what is in the best interests of the players and also the best interests for us, the team, for Manchester United. So we’ll see how we progress during the window.”

Ten Hag admitted it has been frustrating to lose so many players in recent weeks, but the Dutchman did not want that to be an excuse for some poor results last month, when United lost six of their nine games.

“I don’t want to be frustrated because I can do nothing for it, it will not help to support the team,” he said. “So we have to get the best performance and best results with the players available and that’s what we’re trying to do…

“I think there will be some players that are hopeful they can be back for the weekend.”

Advertisement

Ten Hag said he expected Eriksen to return in time for the Spurs match, while Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire could also be available.

Both the manager and opening goalscorer Diogo Dalot felt United side should have scored more goals last night. United had 33 attempts at goal — 14 of them on target — but in the end only managed to beat Wigan’s impressive young goalkeeper Sam Tickle twice.

The victory at the Latics sets up a fourth round tie away to either League Two Newport or non-league Eastleigh, and a clear opportunity to progress further.

“That is why we are here. We are Man United, we play to win every competition. Hopefully we can be at Wembley and win it,” Dalot told ITV1.

“It is a massive competition. Everyone wants to win this competition. So every game we take seriously,” Ten Hag added.

Meanwhile, Dalot feels the presence of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group is already starting to have a positive impact as they prepare to assume control of footballing operations once his purchase of a 25% stake has been ratified in the coming weeks.

Dalot was on target last night. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“It brings some good new energy, hopefully positive feelings. New things to conquer, looking to the future with good energy and they are bringing that,” Dalot said.

“You can feel at Carrington (training ground) already the motivation that they have brought in, hopefully we can win a lot of things together.”

Ahead of Monday night’s tie, United boss Erik ten Hag described his first meeting with Ratcliffe as “very positive”. The Dutchman hopes it can prove a catalyst for long-term success at Old Trafford.

“It is an inspiration. Everyone is optimistic, but there is a lot of work to do,” Ten Hag explained following the 2-0 win.

“We’ve had a lot of setbacks and I think in the summer we were in a good way, but it is a journey, it is a project and now we have to deal with some setbacks, but we will keep alive, we will survive it and we will strike back.”

Speaking in the post-match analysis on ITV, Keane said: “That is the problem with United – you don’t know what you are going to get when you turn up. That is not a good sign.

“The manager mentions ‘project’ – (that) probably means he will be gone in the next few months, this dreaded word ‘project’.

“I haven’t seen it tonight and I haven’t seen it for the last few months.

“But again, they have won the game and are in the next round, it is an easy draw again, but you need better from United.”