Christian Eriksen expresses desire to leave Tottenham amid Real Madrid links

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN HAS told Tottenham Hotspur that he wants to “try something new” but says he is not aware of any offer from Real Madrid.

The Denmark international’s contract is set to expire at the end of next season and it appears as though Tottenham’s hand could be forced as their playmaker seeks a “step up” to the next level.

Eriksen, 27, figured prominently as Spurs made an unexpected run to the Champions League final, where they lost 2-0 to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

The midfielder, who is set to play for Denmark against the Republic of Ireland in Friday’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Copenhagen, has spent six years in London and wants a quick resolution to his wish for a fresh opportunity.

“I have the wildest and deepest respect for everything that has happened in Tottenham… but I have also said that I would like to try something new,” he told Danish publication Ekstrabladet.

“I hope there will be a clarification during the summer. That’s the plan. In football you do not know when a clarification comes. It can happen anytime. Everyone wants it best if it happens as soon as possible, but in football these things take time.

“It depends on Daniel Levy [Tottenham chairman] and another club has to come. Or I have to sit down at the table and negotiate a new contract. You can’t set a date yourself. There are not many points that Tottenham cannot meet. If I have to go, then hopefully it will be a step up.”

Regarding the possibility of joining Real Madrid, Eriksen added: “It’s a step up. But it requires Real Madrid to call Tottenham and say they want Christian. And they have not done so yet, as far as I know.

“It is hard. It depends on the possibilities. If nothing pops up that is more exciting, why not stay in Tottenham? If I then sign a new contract, it depends on the conditions.”

Eriksen has played nearly 300 games for Tottenham since joining the club from Ajax in 2013.

