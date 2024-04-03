Erin McLaughlin gets late Ireland call up ahead of Euro qualifier with France

ERIN McLAUGHLIN HAS been drafted in as a late call up as the Republic of Ireland women’s team prepare to depart for their opening Euro 2025 qualifier away to France.

The Peamount United midfielder will train with her international teammates at the FAI National Training Centre this morning before Friday’s game in Metz.

𝙎𝙦𝙪𝙖𝙙 𝙐𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚



Peamount United’s Erin McLaughlin joins up with WNT for upcoming @WEURO Qualifiers 👊



Friday | v 🇫🇷, Metz

McLaughlin, capped three times at senior level, will also be part of head coach Eileen Gleeson’s plans for the visit of England to Aviva Stadium on Tuesday.

The Ireland boss suffered an injury blow earlier in the week when experienced defender Niamh Fahey was forced to withdraw from this double header due to a calf injury.

The Liverpool centre back was assessed by FAI medical staff before returning to her club to continue her recovery.