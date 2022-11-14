Erling Haaland ruled out of Ireland friendly in Dublin

NORWAY HAVE CONFIRMED that star striker Erling Haaland will miss Thursday’s friendly with the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Neither Haaland nor Molde goalkeeper Jacob Karlstrøm will join the Norwegian travelling party in Dublin, according to the Norwegian FA’s latest squad update, while Sassuolo midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt is also unavailable with a broken toe.

Haaland has recently missed action for Manchester City with a foot injury, albeit he started their most recent Premier League fixture, a shock 2-1 home defeat to Brentford on Saturday.

The lethal striker was included in Norway’s original squad for this Thursday’s friendly but has now been ruled out for undetermined reasons.

Advertisement

Lillestrøm ‘keeper Mads Christiansen and Molde midfielder Sivert Mannsverk have now been added to Ståle Solbakken’s travelling party.