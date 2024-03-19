Advertisement
Norway's Erling Haaland (file photo). Press Association
Injury Worry

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland limps out of training while on duty with Norway

The forward apparently sustained a knock on Tuesday.
31 minutes ago

ERLING HAALAND HAS limped out of training while on international duty with Norway.

The Manchester City forward was filmed coming off the training pitch with an apparent knock just 12 days before his club’s Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

The Norwegian Football Federation have yet to provide an update on Haaland, who appeared to be holding part of his leg.

Norway are set to face Czech Republic in a friendly on Friday before hosting Slovakia next week.

Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, is leading the race to retain his golden boot.

Press Association
