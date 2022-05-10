Man City agree deal to sign Norwegian striker Haaland

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE agreed a deal with Borussia Dortmund to sign star striker Erling Haaland.

Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, the 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga side from RB Salzburg midway through the 2019-20 season.

He has gone on to score 85 goals in 88 appearances for the German side.

There has been widespread talk of a move to City in recent months and the Premier League leaders have now confirmed a deal to sign Haaland from Dortmund.

A City statement read: “Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the club on July 1 2022.

“The transfer remains subject to the club finalising terms with the player.”

Reports yesterday suggested the Norway striker had already undergone a medical after agreeing personal terms with City.

It has been claimed Haaland is set to sign a five-year contract to move to the Etihad Stadium for the start of next season after City formally trigger his £63million (€75m) release clause.

Haaland’s father, Alfe-Inge, spent three years at the Premier League club in the early 2000s.

Earlier today, Pep Guardiola appeared to confirm the deal, refusing to deny the transfer was close when speaking at a press conference.

He said: “Everybody knows the situation. I shouldn’t talk because I don’t like to talk about the future or next season. Borussia Dortmund and Man City told me I’m not allowed to say anything until it’s completely done.”

“I’d love to talk but they tell me don’t say anything until (after) the legal actions. We’ll have time to talk, not because I don’t want to.”