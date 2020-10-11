BE PART OF THE TEAM

Haaland bags his first hat-trick for Norway

Borussia Dortmund’s young striker has six goals in as many international caps.

By The42 Team Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 8:00 PM
Erling Haaland notching one of his three goals.
Image: Vidar Ruud
Image: Vidar Ruud

ERLING BRAUT HAALAND bagged a hat-trick as Norway made light work of Romania in the Uefa Nations League today. 

The Borussia Dortmund striker, who made his senior international debut just over a year ago, fired home three goals in a 4-0 victory — with RB Leipzig’s recent signing Alexander Sorloth scoring the other. 

20-year-old Haaland now has six goals in as many appearances for Norway, who are top of League B Group 1 with Northern Ireland and Austria meeting this evening. 

Ireland’s League B Group 4, Finland beat Bulgaria 2-0 thanks to goals from Robert Taylor and Fredrik Jensen. The Finns are second in the group, a point behind Wales and four ahead of Stephen Kenny’s side. 

In League A, the Netherlands drew 0-0 with Bosnia-Herzegovina in Frank de Boer’s second game in charge, while Croatia had a 2-1 win over Sweden. 

And there have been four draws in League C so far today — Kazakhstan 0-0 Albania, Estonia 3-3 North Macedonia, Armenia 2-2 Georgia and Lithuania 2-2 Georgia. 

