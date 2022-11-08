Erling Haaland named in Norway squad for next week's friendly against Ireland

ERLING HAALAND HAS been named in the Norway squad to travel to Dublin for Thursday week’s international friendly.

Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland welcome Norway to the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, 17 November [KO 7.45pm], before travelling to Ta’ Qali to face Malta three days later.

None of the three nations have qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off on 20 November, and these will be Ireland’s final fixtures of 2022.

Manchester City goal machine Haaland is Norway’s star attraction, and having returned to club duty after injury, he’s included in the international squad, as expected.

Advertisement

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is also in there, with Norway ranked 36th in the Fifa world rankings — 11 places ahead of Ireland.

Her er Norges tropp til de kommende privatlandskampene mot Irland og Finland i november🇳🇴👏#sterkeresammen pic.twitter.com/Km4hJCM7mO — Fotballandslaget (@nff_landslag) November 8, 2022