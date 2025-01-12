Errigal's breakthrough, Canavan scoring magic, Cuala march on to Croke Park

1. Errigal Ciarán’s breakthrough

At the third attempt, an Errigal Ciarán team did not falter at the All-Ireland semi-final stage, instead breaking through on a seismic occasion for their club. There was a neat symmetry that this success arrived in Newbridge – St Conleth’s Park was the venue for their first semi-final back in 1994 when they lost out to Nemo Rangers. The Cork club also defeated Errigal’s class of 2003.

Yesterday they smashed that semi-final barrier and will charge into a Croke Park final next Sunday as their rewards.

Errigal are a team that refuse to quit. In the nine championship appearances that have taken them to the All-Ireland final, yesterday was their eighth win by a margin of 1-3 points. Only the Ulster quarter-final against Antrim’s Cargin when they had eight to spare, saw success achieved by some comfort. A seriously battle-hardened team.

Peter Harte celebrates Errigal's win. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

2. Canavans light up Newbridge

The scoring interventions from Joe Oguz to hit the net in extra-time and Peter Óg McCartan to swing over another wonder point in the last passage of play in normal time, were priceless in paving the way for Errigal Ciarán to advance.

But this was a game shaped and adorned by the scoring contributions of the Canavan brothers, the twin threat that proved so integral to the Tyrone champions winning and ensuring this game was so memorable.

Ruairí hit seven points from nine shots, even his three scores from frees were all a result of fouls on him personnally, while Darragh fired 1-6 from seven shots. Their combination plays were intuitive, Ruairí swapping passes with Darragh after 13 minutes before clipping a point off his left, then Darragh profiting in the 40th minute from Ruairí’s defence-splitting pass and producing a majestic finish to find the net.

They were a joy to watch.

Ruairi Canavan of Errigal Ciarán and Evan Looney of Dr.Crokes. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

3. Cuala march on to Croke Park

Cuala’s novel football journey is prolonged for another week. Their campaign has been characterised by some white-knuckle rides to success, the Leinster final last time out against Ardee featuring an anxious finale as their Louth opponents rallied. Yesterday in Cavan saw them show a sense of control in fashioning a 0-6 to 0-2 lead at the break, and increasing that to 0-10 to 0-3 by the 40th minute.

Then came a blip in their form as Coolera-Strandhill stormed into contention. The gap was cut to two but Cuala gathered thesmelves to go again with the O’Callaghan brothers, Con and Niall, pointing the way on an evening when they scored eight between them.

Cuala’s three victories in Leinster were by an aggregate margin of seven points, this victory by five was the greatest they have enjoyed since escaping from Dublin. That display of authority will see them head to Croke Park with enthusiasm.

Coolera’s Mark McDaniel and Michael Fitzsimons of Cuala. Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO Lorraine O’Sullivan / INPHO / INPHO

4. Regrets for Dr Crokes and Coolera-Strandhill

The semi-final in Newbridge had a flip of a coin feel to it beforehand in terms of forecasting a winner and the closely-fought thriller realised that theory. The level of joy Errigal Ciarán feel at breaking through, will be matched by the level of regret Dr Crokes experience. Their club is accustomed to All-Ireland semi-final contests, yesterday was their sixth since 2012, and this reversal will be difficult to absorb.

Dr Crokes were in pole position deep in injury-time and looking like they had perfectly timed their burst for the line, when the outstanding Micheál Burns swung over his fifth point of the game. Dr Crokes are frequently masters at closing out matches by virture of retaining composure, but coughed up possession in injury-time and Errigal Ciarán’s counter-attacking yielded the vital score from Peter Óg McCartan.

The exertions of the game showed in Dr Crokes losing key forwards Burns and David Shaw in injury-time, and even though they registered an impressive tally of 1-18, while contributing handsomely to a riveting contest, the pain of extra-time defeat in a semi-final is one they have to nurse.

Dr Crokes boss Pat O'Shea. James Lawlor / INPHO James Lawlor / INPHO / INPHO

Coolera-Strandhill’s emergence applied a layer of romance to the All-Ireland series, the first Sligo club to compete at this stage in 41 years. Their Connacht title win had been a compelling story as they took down the best Mayo and Roscommon had to offer, but this was a step too far.

A tenative first-half showing contributed to their downfall as they only notched two points, and while they burst to life with a brilliant scoring spell midway through the second half, Cuala had the wherewithal to keep them at arm’s length.

5. Final opportunity

There is little time for either winning side to bask in the glow of victory. The squeezing of the schedule due to last weekend’s postponements, means today is pivotal for recovery, as thoughts sharply shift towards next Sunday in Croke Park.

The sense of opportunity is enormous. This is the first time a Tyrone club have contested the All-Ireland senior final, a remarkable statistic considering the county’s rich history at other grades of football. Errigal Ciarán will be determined to maintain their trail-blazing ways, emulating the recent success of provincial rivals Kilcoo and Watty Graham’s Glen.

Cuala’s progress is even more striking. First-time Dublin senior football champions last October, first-time Leinster kingpins in November, and now chasing a first All-Ireland title in January.

Victory next Sunday will elevate them to illustrious company alongside St Finbarr’s, the Cork club the only one to have All-Ireland senior football and hurling titles to their name. Cuala’s footballers hope to emulate the hurling class of 2017-18.