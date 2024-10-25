Canavan brothers shoot Errigal Ciaran to Tyrone championship glory

Errigal Ciaran 0-12

Trillick 1-8

ERRIGAL CIARAN HAVE secured their ninth Tyrone football championship, with the narrowest of wins over last year’s champions, Trillick.

The key to the success of the Enda McGinley-managed side was a strong third quarter that brought four consecutive points in a game where they were hard come by with two strong defences committed to making a series of blocks.

After a nip and tuck first half where neither side had a sniff of goal, Errigal were in front by a point with both Canavan brothers Ruairi and Darragh looking menacing.

Trillick drew level at the start of the second half with an improbable point from out by the sideline from Ryan Gray.

But as the half wore on, Errigal’s greater size around the middle told as they unleashed a forceful press on Trillick goalkeeper Joe Maguire’s kickouts. Ben McDonnell with countless carries forward and Joe Oguz with a massive athleticism gave them a serious platform from which to build.

One of Oguz’s run was halted by a high tackle from Rory Brennan, with Ruairi Canavan pointing the free to start their run. A wide from Canavan the Young and an effort dropped short from his brother Darragh, along with a couple of blocked shots was telling the story of Trillick baling water.

Then, it clicked. Substitute Padraig McGirr was fouled by Brennan for Peter Harte to step up and point with that left boot of his.

Advertisement

Maguire was caught in two minds with the next kickout and when Errigal won it, they drove hard at the defence and it yielded another Ruairi Canavan point.

Tommy Canavan, just on the field after replacing Ciaran McGinley, then showed his worth with a gorgeous flighted ball to the towering Odhran Robinson. The full forward still had work to do in collecting it, turning and looping a shot over his shoulder on the turn for a fine point.

That left Errigal 0-11 to 0-7 up. And there was still 20 minutes to go. Surely there would be a twist of the knife yet?

John McVitty / INPHO John McVitty / INPHO / INPHO

Matthew Donnelly, who for long stretches looked as if he had to do too much of everything for Trillick all evening, scored a point. He was badly lacking help and even while Lee Brennan kicked three frees in the first half, a damaged calf meant his influence was minimal and he took no part in the warm up in terms of kicking the ball.

The twist came on 47 minutes. Out of nowhere, Trillick stitched together a few passes on the fringes of the Errigal defence. Dan Donnelly spread the ball to Stevie O’Donnell, who floated it inside the cover to Ciaran Daly.

He put the head down, ran for the goals and squeezed a wicked effort that went underneath goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly.

Level.

But at that, Trillick just could not fashion anything more. They had wides from Brennan and Ciaran Daly.

Whereas Errigal had the Canavans.

Ruairi is not afraid of a shot and had just kicked one wide. But a minute later he was played in with a raking pass, took it in his stride and banged over his shoulder, virtually blind.

They hung on to the bitter end. Qualities that they are not particularly known for. They’ve played nicer stuff than this, but after the accusations they have faced over the past couple of seasons, they will enjoy this one more than most.

Scorers for Errigal Ciaran: Ruairi Canavan 0-6 (0-3 f), Darragh Canavan 0-2, Peter Harte 0-1 (f), Peter Óg McCartan, Ben McDonnell, Odhran Robinson 0-1 each.

Scorers for Trillick: Lee Brennan 0-3 (0-3 f), Ciaran Daly 1-0, Ryan Gray, Matthew Donnelly 0-2 each, James Garrity 0-1.

Trillick: Joe Maguire; Stevie O’Donnell, Peter McCaughey, Daire Gallagher; Colm Garrity, Rory Brennan, Seanie O’Donnell; Richard Donnelly, Liam Gray; Ciarán Daly, Matthew Donnelly, Ryan Gray; Daniel Donnelly, Lee Brennan, James Garrity

Subs: Michael Gallagher for R Gray (47), Daley Tunney for O’Donnell (60)

Errigal Ciaran: Darragh McAnenly; Cormac Quinn, Aidan McCrory, Ciaran Quinn; Peter Óg McCartan, Niall Kelly, Tiarnan Colhoun; Ben McDonnell, Joe Oguz; Padraig McGirr, Peter Harte, Ciaran McGinley; Darragh Canavan, Odhran Robinson, Ruairí Canavan

Subs: Thomas Canavan for C McGinley (40), Mark Kavanagh for Colhoun (47), Eoin Kelly for McCartan (56), Padraig Traynor for McGirr (58)

Referee: Sean Hurson (Galbally)