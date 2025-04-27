Meath cause major upset to end Dublin's dominance and reach Leinster final

Meath 0-23

Dublin 1-16

MEATH HAVE CAUSED a major upset by ending Dublin’s long-running dominance in the Leinster SFC with an incredible victory to book their place in the Leinster final.

Dublin were aiming to complete a provincial 15-in-a-row this year, but Meath produced a sensational performance to deny them a place in the final.

The Royals will now face Louth in what will be a mouthwatering repeat of the controversial 2010 Leinster final.

