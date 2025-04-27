Advertisement
More Stories
Meath’s James Conlon celebrates a score. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
FreeSensation of Sensations

Meath cause major upset to end Dublin's dominance and reach Leinster final

A famous result for Meath.
5.41pm, 27 Apr 2025
16

Meath 0-23

Dublin 1-16

MEATH HAVE CAUSED a major upset by ending Dublin’s long-running dominance in the Leinster SFC with an incredible victory to book their place in the Leinster final.

Dublin were aiming to complete a provincial 15-in-a-row this year, but Meath produced a sensational performance to deny them a place in the final.

The Royals will now face Louth in what will be a mouthwatering repeat of the controversial 2010 Leinster final.

More to follow…

Author
View 16 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
16 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie