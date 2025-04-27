The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Meath cause major upset to end Dublin's dominance and reach Leinster final
Meath 0-23
Dublin 1-16
MEATH HAVE CAUSED a major upset by ending Dublin’s long-running dominance in the Leinster SFC with an incredible victory to book their place in the Leinster final.
Dublin were aiming to complete a provincial 15-in-a-row this year, but Meath produced a sensational performance to deny them a place in the final.
The Royals will now face Louth in what will be a mouthwatering repeat of the controversial 2010 Leinster final.
More to follow…
