Welterweight champ Spence in serious condition but 'expected to survive' following car crash

BOXING STAR AND welterweight world champion Errol Spence Jr is in a ‘serious condition’ but is ‘expected to survive’ following a violent car crash, according to reports in his native Dallas, Texas.

The unbeaten 147-pound sensation, who represented the USA in the 2012 Olympics, is said to have been ejected from his Ferrari during a rollover crash in the early hours of Thursday morning local time. He is currently in intensive care but it’s understood that his injuries are not life-threatening.

The global boxing community, including a number of Spence’s welterweight rivals, have sent the Texan messages of support on social media.

A message for @ErrolSpenceJr. We’re thinking of you, and praying for you to get better. You’re going to win this fight. #errolspencejr #errolspence pic.twitter.com/B1j9ufPRR9 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) October 10, 2019

Per the Dallas police department, a white Ferrari was travelling “at a high rate of speed” northbound on Riverfront Boulevard just before 3am when it veered left over the center median onto the southbound lanes, flipped multiple times and ejected the driver, who they confirmed was not wearing a seatbelt.

Authorities did not officially release the identity of the driver but said he was a “high-profile” 29-year-old black male. Sources confirmed the driver was Spence to CBS affiliate KTVT-TV.

“Errol was in an accident, and his parents are with him at the hospital,” Tim Smith, a spokesman for Spence’s promotional outfit Premier Boxing Champions, later told ESPN. “The doctors are monitoring his condition, but his injuries are not life-threatening. We will have further updates as the doctors update his condition. We’re all wishing the best for Errol.”

Spence (R) and American rival Shawn Porter shared the ring just a fortnight ago in what was a classic welterweight encounter. Source: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Spence unified the IBF and WBC welterweight world titles with a thrilling split-decision victory over compatriot Shawn Porter only a fortnight ago in Los Angeles, improving his professional record to 26-0 (21KOs).

Porter led the tributes to his rival on Twitter. “My dad always tells me, ‘This boxing thing is a part of your life but it’s not going to last forever. You still have a lot of life to live after that,’” he wrote.

“With that, I’m praying for @ErrolSpenceJr and his family because he has a lot of life to live and I pray he recovers quickly and fully.”

WBC welterweight king Terence Crawford has traded verbal barbs with Spence regarding a potential superfight between them, but he joined Porter in wishing ‘The Truth’ well in his recovery.

“Praying for you champ, @ErrolSpenceJr,” Crawford tweeted. “Get well. We fighters – I know you will.”

Sheffield’s Kell Brook, who was dethroned as IBF champion by Spence in 2017, posted his own message, writing: “Get well soon champ! Thoughts are with you and wishing you a full and speedy recovery.”

Manny Pacquiao added that he was “praying” for the young pound-for-pound contender.

Prior to his war with Porter, Spence previously fought in front of nearly 50,000 supporters at Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium when he beat up the previously unbeaten — but also undersized — Mikey Garcia.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Spence earlier this year: “Watching him grow up right before our eyes as a product of Dallas is something that we’ve all been very proud to see. The Cowboys and our fans hold him in very high regard, both as a boxer and a wonderful representative of our community. Errol is a champion with class and style, and he is worthy of the largest stage in the world.”