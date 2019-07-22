Chelsea youngster Ampadu off to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig

CHELSEA HAVE AGREED to loan Ethan Ampadu to RB Leipzig for the season.

The talented 18-year-old, who can play at centre-half or in midfield, joined the London club from Exeter City two years ago.

However, Welshman Ampadu has found first-team opportunities hard to come by — making 12 appearances during that time.

Chelsea rate the teenager highly and rewarded him a new five-year deal last September, but he will spend the upcoming campaign under the guidance of Julian Nageslmann at Leipzig.

Ampadu playing a recent pre-season friendly for Chelsea at Bohemians' Dalymount Park. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

It’s the latest in a growing trend of Premier League-based players heading to the Bundesliga to gain experience after the likes of Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Jonjoe Kenny.

I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said.

“I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case.”

