This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 24 °C Monday 22 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea youngster Ampadu off to the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig

The Welsh teenager will spend the season on loan in Germany.

By Ben Blake Monday 22 Jul 2019, 2:20 PM
32 minutes ago 1,065 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4734478
Ampadu in the RB Leipzig shirt.
Image: Twitter/RB Leipzig
Ampadu in the RB Leipzig shirt.
Ampadu in the RB Leipzig shirt.
Image: Twitter/RB Leipzig

CHELSEA HAVE AGREED to loan Ethan Ampadu to RB Leipzig for the season. 

The talented 18-year-old, who can play at centre-half or in midfield, joined the London club from Exeter City two years ago. 

However, Welshman Ampadu has found first-team opportunities hard to come by — making 12 appearances during that time. 

Chelsea rate the teenager highly and rewarded him a new five-year deal last September, but he will spend the upcoming campaign under the guidance of Julian Nageslmann at Leipzig.

Bohemians v Chelsea - Pre-Season Friendly - Dalymount Park Ampadu playing a recent pre-season friendly for Chelsea at Bohemians' Dalymount Park. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

It’s the latest in a growing trend of Premier League-based players heading to the Bundesliga to gain experience after the likes of Jadon Sancho, Reiss Nelson and Jonjoe Kenny.

I tried to sign Ethan on loan at Derby last year so I’m a big fan, but with the minutes he played last year, in the interest of Ethan and of Chelsea, the idea he can play a lot of games somewhere could be good for him,” Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said.

“I really wanted to work with Ethan this year. That’s a slight disappointment, but it’s to benefit of him. In midfield and defence we have a lot of quality, so each player is a case by case.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie