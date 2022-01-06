Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 6 January 2022
Manchester United right-back Ethan Laird joins Bournemouth on loan

The England Under-19 international made 21 appearances for Swansea earlier this campaign.

Ethan Laird celebrates scoring for United.
Image: EMPICS Sport
BOURNEMOUTH HAVE SIGNED Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird on loan until the end of the season.

The England Under-19 international spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Swansea, where he made 21 appearances for the Cherries’ Sky Bet Championship rivals.

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s website: “Ethan is an exciting prospect and we are very pleased to have brought him on board.

“His style of play fits perfectly with ours and I’m confident he can help us build on what has been an excellent first half of the season.

“He has impressed during his two previous loan spells and is very well thought of at Manchester United, so we couldn’t be happier to have secured his services.”

Basingstoke-born Laird, 20, has made two senior appearances for United, both coming in the 2019-20 Europa League.

Laird spent the second half of last season on loan at MK Dons, making 25 appearances for the League One club.

He was reunited with former Dons boss Russell Martin in August following the former Scotland defender’s switch to Swansea.


