Ireland's most capped hockey player announces his retirement

EUGENE MAGEE HAS officially retired from international hockey after making 295 caps and scoring 60 goals during his Ireland career.

The 33-year-old informed Ireland’s management and players of his decision last week, drawing a close to his playing days which coincided with Ireland’s return to the Olympics and World Cup.

“After much consideration, I have decided to retire from international hockey,” said Magee in a statement.

“I have enjoyed 15 years as part of the Irish Men’s hockey team and it has been my privilege to represent my country among so many talented players.”

His career highlights included scoring against Germany at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and scoring in a famous 4-2 win over England at the European Championships in 2015.

His time in green ended in disappointment though, as Ireland fell to a controversial defeat to Canada in their Olympic qualifier last November, following a last-second video referral which cut short their celebrations.

Canada were awarded a penalty stroke by the video umpire, which they scored to force a shoot-out. Magee scored twice in the shootout but Ireland lost on sudden death.

He continued: “To be able to play hockey with your friends is one thing but to compete on an international scale takes a huge amount of work from a lot of people and to them I am truly grateful.

“To all the coaches, players, physiotherapists, doctors, psychologists, physiologists, nutritionists, strength and conditioning coaches, managers, hockey Ireland background staff, equipment sponsors, financial sponsors, employers, home hosters and the wider hockey family, I would like to say huge thank you.

“I would also like to publicly acknowledge my support network at home, particularly my parents and my wife Aoibhne, without whom I would not have enjoyed the career I have had.

“Through many years there have been ups and downs but overall, I have loved the experience.

“International hockey has been a huge part of my life and although it will feel strange to retire, I feel very privileged to have gained all the experiences I have had and to have played my part for the team.

“I now look forward to exciting times ahead with a young family and watching the incredible talent in this team develop.

“It has been an honour to wear the Irish shirt.”

