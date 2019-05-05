This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Great man', 'oozed integrity', 'brilliant writer' - tributes pour in for late Offaly boss

Eugene McGee has passed away.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 5 May 2019, 2:33 PM
7 minutes ago 223 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4620840

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for former All-Ireland winning manager Eugene McGee, who passed away overnight. 

The former UCD, Cavan and International Rules manager was in charge of the Offaly side that denied Kerry a historic five-in-a-row in 1982. 

Coaches, journalists and former players paid tribute to McGee, who also served as the chairman of the GAA’s Football Review Committee.

1. Offaly GAA

offaly

2. Tomas O Se

3. Joe Dooley

4. Richie Connor

5. Dave Hannigan

6. Colin Regan

7. Des Cahill

8. John O’Mahony 

9. Ciaran Mullooly

10. UCD GAA

11. Conor Mortimer

12. Roy Malone

