'Great man', 'oozed integrity', 'brilliant writer' - tributes pour in for late Offaly boss

TRIBUTES ARE POURING in for former All-Ireland winning manager Eugene McGee, who passed away overnight.

The former UCD, Cavan and International Rules manager was in charge of the Offaly side that denied Kerry a historic five-in-a-row in 1982.

Coaches, journalists and former players paid tribute to McGee, who also served as the chairman of the GAA’s Football Review Committee.

1. Offaly GAA

2. Tomas O Se

Very sad to hear of Eugene McGees death. A man of huge talent. He has a place in Kerry hearts for ever. In a good way!! Beannacht Dé ar a anam uasal. 🙏🏼 — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) May 5, 2019

3. Joe Dooley

Very sad to hear of the sudden passing of Eugene McGee this morning. An adopted Offaly man. Condolences to his family. May he Rest In Peace. 🇨🇮 — Joe Dooley (@DooleyJoe) May 5, 2019

4. Richie Connor

5. Dave Hannigan

When I started out in the Sunday Tribune, I used to spend hours in the cuttings library (pre-internet), reading old Eugene McGee pieces, the final of the Ulster championship was "the pullers and draggers' day-out". Great line. Great man. — Dave Hannigan (@daveyhannigan) May 5, 2019

6. Colin Regan

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Eugene McGee. He oozed integrity. Speaking at event in Longford for me just a few weeks back he noted how the GAA played an integral part in infusing meaning and belonging in his life. A gentleman and a scholar. RIP #eugenemcgee — Colin Regan (@Rego101) May 5, 2019

7. Des Cahill

A wonderful way to remember #EugeneMcGee - just told this by Tom Parlon.

On the morning of the 82 All Ireland a journalist asked Eugene how badly #Offaly wanted to win. He replied "there's men in that dressing room who haven't had a pint since last Wednesday night! #RIPEugene pic.twitter.com/XH8KddJYdD — Des Cahill (@sportsdes) May 5, 2019

8. John O’Mahony

So sad to hear of sudden passing of All-Ireland winning manager and superb GAA analyst Eugene McGee.He was a massive inspiration to all of us who followed in his footsteps Deepest sympathy to his wife and family and all in Offaly and Löngford GAA . — John O'Mahony (@omahonyjohnno) May 5, 2019

9. Ciaran Mullooly

Very very sad news this morning : the journalist & All Ireland winning football manager Eugene McGee has died overnight . A brilliant writer and football tactician , he took ill yesterday after a family engagement . McGee was blunt , down to earth and 100 % honourable . RIP — Ciaran Mullooly (@ciaranmullooly) May 5, 2019

10. UCD GAA

UCD GAA Club are very saddened to hear of the death of for UCD senior football manager Eugene McGee. Eugene was inducted into our Hall of Fame last year and was a huge supporter of UCD GAA Club. Condolences to Eugenes family & friends at this sad time

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/fbnmBzmC9Y — UCD GAA (@UCDGAA) May 5, 2019

11. Conor Mortimer

Sad to hear of the passing overnight of the legendary All-Ireland winning Offaly manager and journalist Eugene McGee.A great story teller and blunt as could be. RIP 🙏🙏 — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) May 5, 2019

12. Roy Malone

Very sad to hear the news of the passing of Eugene Mcgee, he'll be an Offaly legend for eternity , his success with the Offaly team in the early 80's inspired me and generations of future Offaly footballers to play the game we love . RIP Eugene . #gaa — Roy Malone (@roymalone100) May 5, 2019

