Quiz: How well do you remember Euro 2000?

The Republic of Ireland failed to qualify after losing a two-legged play-off to which nation? Belgium Turkey

France The Netherlands

Which two countries hosted the competition? Austria and Switzerland Poland and Ukraine

Belgium and the Netherlands Spain and Portugal

This team finished bottom of their group thanks to three defeats… Denmark Sweden

Germany Slovenia

England failed to progress past the group stages. Who was their manager at the time? Glenn Hoddle Sven-Goran Eriksson

Steve McClaren Kevin Keegan

Holders Germany lost 3-0 to Portugal, but who bagged a hat-trick in that game? Sergio Conceicao Luis Figo

Pauleta Nuno Gomes

What score did the Netherlands defeat FR Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals? 5-0 5-1

6-0 6-1

Name this Spanish player, who scored one goal at Euro 2000… Joseba Etxeberria Alfonso Pérez

Pedro Munitis Sergi Barjuán

Where was the final played? Rotterdam Brussels

Amsterdam Eindhoven

David Trezeguet’s goal that won France the final came in which minute? 93rd 103rd

113th 123rd

Italy were runners-up, but which manufacturer made their kit at the time? Lotto Kappa

Puma Diadora

Who won Player of the Tournament? Thierry Henry Marcel Desailly

David Trezeguet Zinedine Zidane