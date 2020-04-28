This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 28 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Quiz: How well do you remember Euro 2000?

It’s 20 years since one of the most entertaining tournaments of all time, which was won by France.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 28 Apr 2020, 4:53 PM
1 hour ago 3,358 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5085845

The Republic of Ireland failed to qualify after losing a two-legged play-off to which nation?
Belgium
Turkey

France
The Netherlands
Which two countries hosted the competition?
Austria and Switzerland
Poland and Ukraine

Belgium and the Netherlands
Spain and Portugal
This team finished bottom of their group thanks to three defeats…
Denmark
Sweden

Germany
Slovenia
England failed to progress past the group stages. Who was their manager at the time?
Glenn Hoddle
Sven-Goran Eriksson

Steve McClaren
Kevin Keegan
Holders Germany lost 3-0 to Portugal, but who bagged a hat-trick in that game?
Sergio Conceicao
Luis Figo

Pauleta
Nuno Gomes
What score did the Netherlands defeat FR Yugoslavia in the quarter-finals?
5-0
5-1

6-0
6-1
Name this Spanish player, who scored one goal at Euro 2000…
Joseba Etxeberria
Alfonso Pérez

Pedro Munitis
Sergi Barjuán
Where was the final played?
Rotterdam
Brussels

Amsterdam
Eindhoven
David Trezeguet’s goal that won France the final came in which minute?
93rd
103rd

113th
123rd
Italy were runners-up, but which manufacturer made their kit at the time?
Lotto
Kappa

Puma
Diadora
Who won Player of the Tournament?
Thierry Henry
Marcel Desailly

David Trezeguet
Zinedine Zidane
And which striker was joint-top scorer alongside Patrick Kluivert with five goals?
Nuno Gomes
Thierry Henry

Savo Milosevic
Pippo Inzaghi
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Zinedine Zidane
A Euro 2000 winner and Player of the Tournament. You couldn't ask for more.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Francesco Totti
Unlucky to just miss out on top spot, like the Roma and Italy legend.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Raul
Improvements needed. The Real Madrid striker reached the quarters with Spain before crashing out.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Carsten Jancker
Uncharacteristically poor from Germany, who headed home after finishing bottom of their group. A bit like you here.
Share your result:

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie