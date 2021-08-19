Membership : Access or Sign Up
Euro 2020 winner leaves Chelsea in loan deal

After helping Italy triumph in the summer, Emerson Palmieri has signed for Lyon.

Chelsea's Emerson Palmieri pictured playing against Crystal Palace at the weekend.
CHELSEA DEFENDER Emerson Palmieri has joined French side Lyon on loan for the remainder of the season, the Premier League club announced Thursday.

The 27-year-old Brazil-born Italy international, who can play at left-back or wing-back, joined the Blues from Roma in January 2018.

Emerson, a member of the Italy squad that won Euro 2020, made his 71st appearance for Chelsea as a substitute in their Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

His time at Stamford Bridge has seen Emerson score a memorable late goal last season in eventual Champions League winners Chelsea’s last-16 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Prior to that, he provided an assist for Olivier Giroud in the 2018/19 Europa League final, where Chelsea beat Arsenal 4-1.

Emerson made four appearances at Euro 2020, winning the latest of his 19 caps as the Azzurri beat England on penalties in the final at Wembley.

He will now spend the season with Lyon, who have one point from their opening two league matches this term and will play in the Europa League.

 © – AFP, 2021

