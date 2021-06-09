Euro 2020: Five young players to watch

Manuel Locatelli, Italy (23)

Who doesn’t love a ball-playing, deep-lying Italian midfielder? Euro 2020 arrives at an interesting stage in the career of Manuel Locatelli, who turned 23 earlier this year and already has almost 150 Serie A appearances to his name.

The season just gone was by far his most impressive and assured yet. So much so that despite only making his international debut last September, Locatelli is already being touted as a key player for the Azzurri.

The Sassuolo midfielder brings physical presence and isn’t afraid to get stuck in with his tackling, but is also capable of playing incisive, defence-splitting passes and pushing forward to chip in with a goal or two. Manchester City, Chelsea, Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid are all reported to be interested in signing Locatelli, with Sassuolo seemingly resigned to losing a player who looks destined for bigger things. This could be the summer he takes the next big step in his development.

Italy's Manuel Locatelli. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Alexander Isak, Sweden (21)

While Isak has been labelled as ‘the new Zlatan Ibrahimovic’, the two don’t have a huge amount in common outside their nationality and their height. Isak – 6’3″ to Ibrahimovic’s 6’5″ – scored 17 goals in La Liga this season, but is just as happy cutting in from wide positions as he is occupying the central channels.

With Ibrahimovic out of the Sweden squad, Isak gets the chance to take centre stage. After a disappointing spell with Borussia Dortmund, Isak has started to deliver on his potential across two seasons with Real Sociedad. He offers pace, will take his man on, can take a set-piece, and has an ability to link-up play as well as getting himself into those poaching positions. What more could you want?

Sasa Kalajdzic, Austria (23)

The short summation is that Kalajdzic is quite tall, and scores lots of headers. The Stuttgart striker stands at 6’7″, and scored 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances this season, exactly half of which were headers.

And while Kalajdzic’s aerial prowess is the obvious strength in his game, he also possesses quick feet and will drop deep to contribute to build-up play and help bring his teammates into the game.

Kalajdzic – who has spoken of his fondness for Liverpool – signed for Stuttgart in 2019 but only made his debut in May 2020 due to a ACL injury. He progressed to the national team last October, and with three goals in six games for Austria, is primed to lead the line for them in the tournament.

Owen Wijndal, Netherlands (21)

Owen Wijndal was recently described as “the best left back in the Netherlands” by none other than Owen Wijndal, so it’s safe to say the 21-year-old isn’t lacking in confidence. To be fair, he might be right.

The AZ Alkmaar player has enjoyed a superb season and didn’t miss a single minute of the club’s league campaign, while also making waves with the national team. Wijndal made his international debut last October and quickly made the position his own, starting in each of the Netherland’s last eight games. With Barcelona said to be sniffing around, he’ll be out to impress at the Euros.

Wijndal brings plenty of pace down the left flank with an appetite to get himself into the final third, and could flourish in a group that sees the Netherlands take on Austria, North Macedonia, and Ukraine.

Owen Wijndal of the Netherlands. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Jude Bellingham, England (17)

There’s a bit of take-your-pick with England really, particularly when you look at their impressive array of attacking talent. Phil Foden (21), Jadon Sancho (21) and Champions League-winner Mason Mount (22) have all grown beyond the ‘ones to watch’ tag at this stage, but it’s worth noting this is still their first major international tournament.

Bukayo Saka (19) is another exciting prospect, but 17-year-old Jude Bellingham is perhaps the most interesting of the lot.

Borussia Dortmund paid Birmingham City a fee of €25million to secure Bellingham’s services last summer, and already it looks a smart piece of business. While the club struggled for consistency in the Bundesliga, finishing third, Bellingham impressed across his 45 appearances and was named the league’s Newcomer of the Season – an award voted for by the German Professional footballer’s union. His close control, and ability to negotiate his way out of tight spaces, is particularly impressive.

Bellingham made his first England start in the friendly against Austria on 2 June, operating alongside Declan Rice at the base of England’s midfield. The return of Jordan Henderson is expected to keep him out of the team, but Bellingham still has the tools to make an impact in the tournament.

