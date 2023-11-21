Breakdown of Euro 2024 finalists with those still going strong in play-offs

THERE WILL BE 23 teams joining hosts Germany at Euro 2024 next summer.

The top two from the 10 qualifying groups have now booked their places with three more joining them from the play-offs.

Those spots have been determined by last season’s Nations League campaign as opposed to final placings during Euro qualifying, hence why some groups have two teams progressing and others have

There will be 12 countries in the play-off series, split into three paths that involve a two-legged semi-final followed by a final to confirm the last three participants.

Group A

Scotland and Spain have qualified automatically, the latter topping proceedings with seven wins from eight games – their only defeat coming against a seriously impressive unit put together by Steve Clarke. The injury to Gavi, who tore his anterior cruciate knee ligament, could rob Spain of a key figure for the finals.

Georgia finished fourth in the group, below Norway, but it’s they who will be one of the 12 teams in the play-offs.

Group B

Ireland fans won’t need reminding, but France qualified as group winners even before their game with Greece tonight. The Greeks are confirmed in the play-offs with the Netherlands the other automatic qualifier in second spot.

Group C

The Euro 2020 finalists were pitted together here and both England and Italy made sure of their place in Germany next summer. Gareth Southgate’s side won the group on 20 points, while the Italians got over the resignation of boss Roberto Mancini during the summer. Luciano Spalletti replaced him for the last few months and they edged Ukraine into the play-offs with a draw last night.

Group D

Türkiye reached their third successive Euros with a win over Latvia last month but the fate of Group D still had to be decided on the final night.

When Wales took the lead against the group winners there was hope that they might pip Croatia, who were being held at home by Armenia. But Croatia triumphed 1-0 and that secured their safe passage with the Welsh going into the play-offs.

Group E

Albania were surprise winners of a group that contained Czechia and Poland, the latter having to make do with the play-offs.

Group F

Belgium pipped Austria to top spot by a single point, with third-place Sweden missing out on the play-offs.

Group G

Hungary and Serbia qualified automatically with no play-off contender coming from their group.

Group H

Denmark and Slovenia were the top two to secure their spot, while Finland and Kazakhstan benefited from strong Nations League showings to make the play-offs.

Group I

Romania will be in Germany along with Switzerland, while Israel will compete in the play-offs.

Group J

Portugal topped their group in emphatic fashion, winning 10 out of 10 and conceding just twice while scoring 36 times. They were well clear of Slovakia in second while Group J also produced two sides for the play-offs with Luxembourg and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Confirmed

Pot 1

Germany

Portugal

France

Spain

Belgium

England

Pot 2

Hungary

Turkey

Romania

Denmark

Albania

Austria

Pot 3

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czechia

Pot 4

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

Play-offs